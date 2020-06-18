‘What a boofhead’: Adelaide Crow roasts Victorian premier

ADELAIDE Crows star Taylor Walker has hit back at comments made by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in relation to South Australia.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Andrews didn't hold back when he was asked whether SA should open its borders to Victoria.

"I don't want to be offensive to South Australians but why would you wanna go there? Holiday here. The best experiences in our nation are right here in Victoria," Andrews responded.

The comments caught the attention of every South Australian person and set off a brutal chain reaction on social media.

SA Premier Steven Marshall topped them all with a brilliant video showcasing the best parts of the State.

Walker also weighed in after being played the footage of Andrews' comments on Thursday afternoon on Triple M.

The former Crows skipper, who is a much-loved figure throughout the city, couldn't believe what he had heard after James Brayshaw and Billy Brownless played the audio.

"He's on something, I don't know what he's taken over the corona period," Walker said on The Rush Hour.

"Jesus Christ. What a boofhead!

"Has he actually been over to South Australia?

"We have the best beaches here, we have the best wineries here. You go north we've got beautiful wineries, you go south we've got beautiful wineries."

"Tex" is a much-loved figure in Adelaide.

The Crows are facing serious issues both on and off the field at the moment with no sign of things turning around anytime soon following a dismantling last weekend in the Showdown against Port Adelaide.

Club great Andrew McLeod has made headlines with his criticism of Adelaide's culture recently, but coach Matthew Nicks has far more pressing concerns.

The Crows have been hit by a perfect storm at just the wrong time. Rookie coach Nicks' task of replacing a tired game plan with his own, and rejuvenating a battle weary line-up that has undergone significant upheaval, would have been tricky enough without having his players snatched away after Round 1.

And now they're off to base at the Palm Meadows Resort in southeast Queensland. They'll be away from their families and the comforting surrounds of their West Lakes headquarters, where Nicks would likely have preferred to bunker down as he tries to stabilise a season that is quickly getting away from him.

While the Crows have a playing list in transition and lost Jake Kelly early and Rory Sloane late against Port, there's still an expectation of better performances.

If the hub has a silver lining it is that it could give Nicks some breathing space outside the Adelaide bubble as he attempts to regroup. But if they don't log at least one win from the three-week trip the prospect of the first wooden spoon in the club's proud 29-year history looms large.

- with Jason Phelan, AAP

