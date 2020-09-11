Whale carcass on Ballina beach sparks shark warning

A whale carcass has washed up on South Ballina Beach. This one was at Tallow Beach a few years ago.

LATEST: BALLINA Shire residents and visitors have been warned to stay out of the water "as a precaution" after a whale died at a South Ballina beach.

ORRCA vice president Jools Farrell said her organisation was alerted of the issue earlier this afternoon.

"It is a large whale but we do not know what species it was. It is now deceased so it is a retrieval job," she said.

"As a precaution, it's a good idea if people avoided the water around that area.

"There is no evidence of sharks in that particular area but it is nature and sharks will always be attracted by a whale carcass."

Ms Farrell said the exact location of the whale carcass will not be confirmed to avoid people going to see it.

"It is an area that is 4WD access only so it is not a very frequented place," she said.

"Representatives from NSW Parks and ORRCA have been in the area today.

"The last thing we will need this weekend is large numbers of people in that area.

"There will probably be heavy machinery working there soon, and an exclusion zone has already been placed, so please, it would be great if people do not go looking for the whale."

NSW Parks and Ballina Shire Council were contacted for comment.

According to the Dorsal app, National Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed the carcass had washed up in South Ballina around 3pm.

"Please be shark smart," the advice added.

Earlier today, a similar whale carcass sparked a shark feeding frenzy at Bulli, south of Sydney.

Sharks as big as five metres long were filmed circling the remains.

National Parks has been contacted for comment.

More to come.