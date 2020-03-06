Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Westpac Under Pressure Following Money Laundering Scandal
Westpac Under Pressure Following Money Laundering Scandal
Business

Westpac’s secret home loan rate change

by John Rolfe
6th Mar 2020 6:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Westpac customers face having thousands of dollars added to their home-loan costs under a secret move to automatically reduce repayments.

Currently repayments are left untouched by all four big four banks when they lower interest rates in response to action by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Westpac says the move is in response to customer feedback but consumer advocates argue it is not in the customers’ best interest. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Westpac says the move is in response to customer feedback but consumer advocates argue it is not in the customers’ best interest. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

But The Daily Telegraph can reveal that from next month, Westpac will go it alone by automatically changing rates on mortgagors.

If, as is expected, the RBA cuts again, customers could see their repayments lowered by hundreds of dollars a month because Westpac will adjust repayments to reflect all five rate reductions in the space of past year.

That in turn will slow the pace at which borrowers pay off their loan, which increases the total interest bill.

While Westpac already has a system of resetting rates annually, the new monthly move could add $3000 to the long-term cost of a $500,000 loan, analysis by The Telegraph suggests.

The only bank known to already do what Westpac is implementing is its subsidiary, NSW-focused St George.

Westpac is yet to write to customers to inform them of its policy change but it intends to do so.

It will allow any customer who wants to keep their repayments untouched to make that choice but it will require contacting the bank.

That is the opposite of the position taken by ANZ, NAB and the Commonwealth Bank.

Westpac told The Telegraph it was making the change as part of a move from a manual to automated system. It also said it was responding to customer feedback.

Other banks have argued what Westpac is doing is not in customers' best interests.

In November last year, ANZ boss Shayne Elliott told a House of Representatives' standing committee on economics that automatically reducing repayments was a bad idea.

Mr Elliott said he believed that having a default mechanism that holds a borrower's repayments at the same level regardless of interest rate movements protected customers.

"We have taken a view that the default (to leave repayments unchanged) is in their best interest in the long term, to repay their debt," Mr Elliott said.

"And that is a considered view. I find it hard to imagine that I could ever push an argument that it is in my customer's interest to have it for longer."

NAB also told the committee it was against automatic changes.

ANZ has said only seven per cent of customers choose to reduce repayments.

More Stories

Show More
banking business finance westpac

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

        premium_icon Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

        News THE stores had put limits in place, but loo paper has still disappeared from the shelves.

        SPELL SALE: Cult fashion label offers huge reductions

        SPELL SALE: Cult fashion label offers huge reductions

        News INTERNATIONALLY adored fashion label Spell & The Gypsy are having an enormous...

        Merci! French films to support bushfire recovery

        Merci! French films to support bushfire recovery

        News THERE is no better excuse to head to the cinema for a movie or two.

        $500 per night: Rail trail to deliver huge boost to economy

        premium_icon $500 per night: Rail trail to deliver huge boost to economy

        Sport Northern Rivers rail trail could be completed within 12 months