West Ballina man charged over alleged two hour pursuit

A man has faced court charged over an alleged two-hour police pursuit.

A West Ballina man charged with leading police on a dangerous and lengthy pursuit through several Northern Rivers towns has been refused bail.

Kenneth Pitt, 31, was arrested on Friday and charged with 14 offences.

Police said they were alerted to a white Mitsubishi Mirage being stolen near a Kerr St, Ballina shopping centre about 10.15am on Friday.

Officers found the vehicle and began a pursuit, but this was terminated shortly afterwards due to alleged dangerous driving.

Police will allege Mr Pitt abandoned the car and tried to carjack another vehicle about 10 minutes later, before stealing a nearby Kia Rio.

It will be alleged Mr Pitt drove in an erratic and dangerous manner for two hours through Ballina, Alstonville, Goonellabah and Lismore.

At times, he is alleged to have crossed to the wrong side of the road and onto a footpath toward pedestrians.

Police said the Kia was involved in multiple minor collisions during the string of pursuits.

Police deployed road spikes and they said the Kia was found crashed and abandoned on Ravenswood Drive, Goonellabah.

Mr Pitt was arrested in Bellara Court about 12.40pm.

When he appeared before a registrar in Lismore Local Court on Saturday, Mr Pitt lodged no formal pleas to his charges.

These include four counts of taking and driving a conveyance without consent, an aggravated act of driving a motor vehicle with a person inside, driving a vehicle while having never been licenced, two counts of engaging in a police pursuit, aggravated robbery using corporal violence, aggravated enter dwelling with intent, two counts of resisting or hindering police and driving recklessly or furiously or in a speed or manner dangerous.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in court again on Monday, January 18.