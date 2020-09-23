Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.
Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.
News

Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

Aisling Brennan
23rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARENTS with joint custody who have been separated from their children because of Queensland border restrictions will now be reunited sooner than they thought.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland deputy premier’s officer confirmed as of 3pm today parents who live in the Lismore, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Byron, Kyogle and Glenn Innes LGAs will be able to travel across state lines to do a shared custody handover.

Previously parents living in NSW were allowed to enter Queensland to deliver their child safely into the care of the other parent but were then forced to quarantine at their own expense for 14 days in a hotel.

>>>SEE MORE: What to do if your child is on the other side of the border

The spokeswoman said parents in those six LGAs will now be able to travel freely between the two states but only for the sole purpose of delivering the child.

But when the new border bubble expands at 1am on October 1, those parents will be able to join the thousands of other Northern NSW residents who will be able to freely travel around Queensland with the proper permit.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

northern nsw families parenting queensland border restrictions
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crab fisherman tasered after fleeing COVID quarantine in boat

        Premium Content Crab fisherman tasered after fleeing COVID quarantine in...

        News A NSW crab fisherman has paid a hefty price for skipping COVID-19 quarantine on a boat trip from Fremantle to northern NSW via a refuel pit stop in Victoria.

        Good internet, parking, close to town: Rare gem in Byron

        Premium Content Good internet, parking, close to town: Rare gem in Byron

        News AN ACCOMMODATION service has re-purposed its spaces to offer casual offices in...

        8 new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021

        Premium Content 8 new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021

        News THERE’S a lot to love about this latest line-up announcement.

        NSW cabinet meets to thrash out bitter divisions

        Premium Content NSW cabinet meets to thrash out bitter divisions

        Politics NSW politics: Coalition MPs hash it out in the wake of Koalagate