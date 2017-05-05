Weekend of speed for kart youngsters

Close racing was a feature of the Young Guns titles at the Lismore Kart Club. PHOTO: COOPER PHOTOGRAPHY

NINETY-FIVE young drivers aged 7 to 15 contested the Young Guns meeting at the Lismore Kart Club track.

Entries came from as far afield as Gladstone and Sydney, with trophies and sponsor products presented to the top five drivers in each class during the presentation at the Italo-Australian Club.

The Cadet 12 class attracted the largest field of the meet with 24 drivers.

NS YGS 2 karts powering on. PHOTO: COOPER PHOTOGRAPHY

A new control tower, built from a grant through the Lismore City Council, was officially opened by mayor Isaac Smith.

The council's general manager Gary Murphy and councillor Gianpiero Battista also attended.

Major sponsors of the Young Guns titles included Supercheap Lismore and Ballina, and Karting Direct from Sydney.

Lismore City mayor Isaac Smith and Lismore Kart Club president Barry Fisher. PHOTO: COOPER PHOTOGRAPHY

YOUNG GUNS TITLES RESULTS

Cadet 9 provisional (7-9 years): 1st Jake Santin, 2nd Charlie White, 3rd Jackson Cooper, 4th Max James, 5th Ethan Keith.

Cadet 9: 1st Beau Bromhead, 2nd Alice Buckley, 3rd Jack Beaton, 4th Lincoln Taylor, 5th Braith Santin.

Cadet 12 provisional (9-12 years): 1st Zane Rinaldi, 2nd Carl Creed, 3rd Thomas Pointon, 4th Jacob Waller, 5th Brody Putsey.

Cadet 12: 1st Ethan Feather, 2nd Oscar Targett, 3rd Rusty Ross, 4th Riley Hotter, 5th Samuel James.

KA4 C and D class: 1st Jack Porter, 2nd Sean Toms, 3rd Aaron Williams, 4th Sam Seccombe, 5th Benjamin McLeod.

KA4 Light: 1st Jai Brown, 2nd Kurtis Tennant, 3rd Thomas Cooper, 4th Luke Pink, 5th Jack Hotter.

KA4 Heavy: 1st Jakob Lesha, 2nd Georga Boegheim.

KA3 class: 1st Zoe Walker, 2nd Thomas Gallagher, 3rd Thomas Cooper, 4th Zayd Tones, 5th William Seccombe.