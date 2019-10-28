Weekend full of country charm

FAVOUTITES: Brothers 3, here performing at the 2017 event, are always a popular act at the Ballina Country Music Festival.

THE first generation of country music artists in the US emerged in the early 1920s, with Atlanta's music scene playing a major role in launching the earliest recording artists known.

New York City record label Okeh Records began issuing music records by Fiddlin' John Carson as early as 1923.

In 1927, RCA Victor Records released an album by the first famous pioneer of the genre, Jimmie Rodgers, and the first family of country music, the Carter Family.

Fast-forward 100 years and country music has spread all over the Western world, with Australia easily adopting its ballads, harmonies and folk roots, and creating its own flavour.

This year's Ballina Country Music Festival will start on Friday with a Festival Free Concert.

On Saturday, a major feature concert, Travellin' Still - The Songs of Slim Dusty, will feature original members of Slim Dusty's band, plus support by The Buckleys.

At Cherry Street Sports Club, this will be the only ticketed show of the festival.

Free entertainment will be in all participating venues Saturday and Sunday: Cherry Street Sports Club, Henry Rous Hotel, Westower Tavern, Shaws Bay Hotel, Slipway Hotel and Wharf Restaurant.

Some of the artists featured are Pete Denahy, Jody Direen, The Pigs, Redneck Gentlemen, The Mumblers, Simply Bushed, Round Mountain Girls, Billy Gudgeon Band, Steve Passfield, A Band Called Swang, Errol Gray, Christian Power and Lonesome Train, Gottani Sisters, Brothers 3, Jase Lansky, Haystack Mountain Hermits and Ben Ramson.

Also on the line-up are Kathryn Jones, Paul Costa Band, The Tin Can String Band, Jabiru, Glenn Massey and The Thread, Kevin Sullivan, Thor Phillips, Ryan Sampson, Hamish Dutton and Mick Albeck and Clelia Adams.

From the Tamworth Songwriters Association, the list of artists in Ballina this weekend includes Cassidy Rae, David Reeve, Georgie Taylor and Tee Jay.