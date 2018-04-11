Weekend drug catches up with truckie six days later

SPEED use caught up with professional truck driver Ashley Collins after police nabbed him for drug driving.

He was also charged with not taking enough rest hours. As a result, the driver lost his licence for three months.

Ashley Scott Collins, 53, from Muirlea, pleaded guilty to drug driving on November 9 last year with methylamphetamine in his system, not resting the minimum amount of time and being in possession of a restricted item - a baton.

He was also driving near Wallangarra at 1.45am on November 7, without having rested the minimum amount of time.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracy Long said he tested positive to methylamphetamine in his system when tested at Warwick. Collins said a black baton found near the driver's seat was used to check his truck tyres.

In the first offence, he'd only rested 4 1/2 hours, and the second four hours when the minimum was seven hours in each 24-hour period.

Defence lawyer Naadira Omarjee said Collins had been employed in the transport industry the majority of his working life and was embarrassed, remorseful, and regretful.

She said in the drug driving offence Collins used the drug on a Saturday and been pulled over by police on a Thursday.

"He says it's a case where it had not metabolised through his system," Ms Omarjee said.

"The consequences of losing his licence will be significant. He relies on driving for his livelihood."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said as a professional truck driver Collins should have knownthe law and be on top of requirements for drugs and fatigue.

She said he'd been caught twice within a short time. Collins was fined $1200 - sent to SPER, and disqualified from driving for three months.