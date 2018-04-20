Menu
Login
29,000 people in Toowoomba are stoners...apparently.
29,000 people in Toowoomba are stoners...apparently.
Letters to the Editor

Weed debate: '29,000 people in Toowoomba are stoners'

20th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

YOUR SAY: IF YOU are a news buff you would of heard discussions this week on the legalisation of marijuana.

We have heard people from the health commission state about two million people in Australia currently use pot.

Sounds about right, one in 12 people.

Greens leader Dr Richard Natale said otherwise; seven million in Australia currently use pot.

That's about 29%. That means 29,000 people in Toowoomba are stoners. You've got to laugh.

That means one in every three and a half drivers are stoned on the road.

I think we need a lot more police to drug test in that case.

Well you don't have to be a mathematician to work out where Natale got his figures from.

This man also claims dope to be harmless. As an ex-smoker of 20 years, this is rubbish.

Marijuana makes you enjoy more other drugs like ecstasy and meth and enjoy alcohol more as well.

The only thing pot is good for is eating pizza and watching The Simpsons.

Most ex-smokers will tell you the truth, the older ones like me in my 50s.

The ones who tell you otherwise are addicted just like nicotine, but won't admit it.

Don't let Natale try and fool you with his outrageous facts. It will probably come to a vote one day. Vote for a straight Australia not a dopey one.

JAMES BARTLETT, Toowoomba

letters to the editor marijuana news opinion toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    News BUT if you missed out, don’t panic and find out here what to do next.

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News The Health Minister has announced new regulations

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    Local Partners