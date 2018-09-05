Menu
BEST-KEPT SECRET: Gail and Tony Tobin are the owners of Granite Ridge Gardens in Kirkwood.
Wedding reception hideaway grows popular

Glen Porteous
5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

TUCKED away and nestled in a private and secluded part of Gladstone with a beautiful backdrop and romantic setting is one of Gladstone's best wedding locations, Granite Ridge Gardens.

For several years, Gladstone couples have been exchanging wedding vows and celebrating with friends and family at this bushland hideaway.

Owners Tony and Gail Tobin are somewhat surprised the popular wedding venue just off Kirkwood Rd is still a best kept secret.

"Everybody is surprised about it and no one really knows we are here," Gail said.

"The place is getting more popular as time goes on and we are getting quite a few bookings for next year."

The wedding planner couple didn't intend to be hosts for couples exchanging their nuptials.

At first Granite Ridge Gardens was for friends and families only.

"We sort of fell into it and started off doing ceremonies and receptions and have been doing it now for two or three years," Gail said.

Wanting to bring joy and happiness to a couple's most special occasion, Gail and Tony want to help as best they can.

"We like to make the day a happy one and make it affordable as well," Gail said.

"To see the bride and groom have a great day is a good start for them."

The privately owned garden is nestled in 25 acres of bushland and yet only a 15-minute drive from the centre of Gladstone.

