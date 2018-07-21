$1700 a day without leaving home

A CASHED-UP Brit says she can make "up to £1000 ($1700) a day" getting naked live on webcam.

Amber, 30, works as an "elite camgirl", charging huge fees for her online-only performances to wealthy viewers.

Speaking to The Sun, Amber Kelly - which isn't her real name - revealed how rich men are willing to fork out exorbitant fees for a simple video stream.

"It's paid per minute," Amber explained.

"I charge £2.99 ($5.30) for 'group', which means multiple people are in the [online] room at once. It's £4.50 ($8) for private, so just one-on-one."

Amber told us that only yesterday, she'd made £500 ($885) - in just four hours.

Amber Kelly (not her real name) is a 30-year-old Londoner who turned to webcam stripping with agency Off the Record to make fast cash. Picture: Off the Record

"If you sit on there all day, it can really rack up. It's just constant, out of one call and into another one," she revealed.

"It can go up to £1000 ($1700) a day if you put the work in."

Amber is one of a growing number of women (and men, less commonly) turning to sexual webcam services to make money.

Unlike regular porn, webcam girls can work alone from home in safety, and earn significantly more money.

A recent report by CNBC revealed that while top porn stars earn around $US800 ($1000) per scene, industry newbies make closer to $US300 ($400).

But with webcam performing, you set your own rates - and the money comes quickly.

"You set your own price, and the great thing is you get an option for it to be paid out every day, or weekly is the longest length of time," Amber told us. "You don't wait long for money."

London-based Amber used to work as a stripper, but eventually quit and decided to start camming three years ago.

She joined a so-called "elite" agency called Off The Record, which provides ultra-expensive cam sessions.

Amber said she gets a lot of high-flying clients like "bankers, lawyers, people with high-end roles".

And some of these punters even enjoy calling from the office: "Quite a few bankers like to log in (at work). I don't know how they do it."

But while clients expose themselves to risk, the webcam stars themselves are safe behind their screens.

"One of the reasons why I love it is your identity and everything about you is completely hidden," Amber said.

"Your names and locations are different, a lot of us wear wigs. Some girls wear masks.

"I'm just totally hidden on there. You wouldn't have any idea where I am."

The booming popularity of webcam sex sites isn't just down to women looking for quick cash - but the allure of the service for men.

Every experience is effectively bespoke, which is something punters simply don't get from traditional porn.

"The exciting thing for a lot of these guys is having a conversation with a virtual porn star," Amber told The Sun.

She added that "it wouldn't surprise me" if saucy webcam sessions eventually became more popular than regular porn.

"People feel like they've got a connection with you. And it's the only real connection they've got with you, outside of the relationships they've got," the 30-year-old explained.

Estimates put the total value of the global porn business at around $US5billion - or $6.7 billion.

And "camming" makes up a fifth of that revenue, meaning it's seriously big business.

Some people join cam sites as a way of generating some extra cash on the side - but Amber is a full-timer.

That doesn't mean she's working full days in an office, though: "You can pick it up and leave it whenever you want.

"If I've got to go have my hair done, I can turn my laptop off an go do it. I can go to the gym, build a lifestyle around it, rather than go somewhere for 12 hours and do a shift."

But although Amber says her job is "less taboo than being a porn star", it's still not a mainstream choice just yet.

"I have a select few friends that know. My family do not know. So it's a person or person's background," she said.

"It's not something I know I would be able to tell my family."

This article originally appeared on The Sun.