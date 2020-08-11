Menu
Hazardous beach conditions at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head.
News

Weather bureau issues hazardous surf warning

Javier Encalada
11th Aug 2020 10:30 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the whole coast of NSW, including Byron, Tweed and Ballina areas.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming in the following areas.

The warning was issued at 3.30am today for the period until midnight tomorrow.

The warning is also active for the Coffs, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra and Batemans coastal areas.

NSW Police Force and Marine Area Command advised that people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

