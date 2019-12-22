Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Horror night for fireys as blazes merge

by Sam Clench and Hannah Paine
22nd Dec 2019 8:30 AM

 

An "enormous amount of fire" is still burning across New South Wales after a "very long and volatile" night, which left dozens of properties either damaged or completely destroyed.

A southerly change swept through fire-affected areas, spreading the blazes and making them behave erratically. The immediate risk to people's homes did not pass until the early hours of the morning, around 3am.

Speaking to reporters this morning, NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said "widespread damage" had been reported.

"The reports are indicating another heavy toll, unfortunately, with estimates that property loss could be in the dozens of buildings, including homes, outbuildings, sheds and businesses. And the destruction ranges from places like Lithgow, Dargan, places around Balmoral and out towards Buxton," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

An elderly man is missing after staying in an attempt to defend his home in Dargan. That residence is believed to have been consumed by flames, and authorities are now searching for him.

"I commend the firefighters in the community for their extraordinary response and their efforts yesterday in awful conditions," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

The danger may have eased, but it hasn't passed.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks firefighters seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity One of the RFS fundraiser shows is sold out and one online auctions is going red hot: guess which one …

        One for the history books as new coach appointed

        premium_icon One for the history books as new coach appointed

        News “It says a lot about the game itself"

        PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Poolside at the water polo championships

        News FUTURE water polo stars converged on Alstonville for a tri-series tournament...

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is reducing farm profits, government report finds.