‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

The border wars have escalated again today with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying she will 'not be lectured' by a state with the highest number of active cases in Australia as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian slams the shutdown as 'not logical'.

Ms Palaszczuk used her morning press conference to double down on her stance to keep Queensland's borders shut saying NSW and Victoria still had too many active cases and posed a risk to Sunshine State residents.

"We are not going to be lectured by a state that has the highest number of cases in Australia," she said.

"It is very prevalent in NSW and Victoria.

"They have 401 active cases in NSW at the moment, we've seen a school closed in NSW and we don't want to risk Queensland."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she will not be lectured by NSW. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

She said Queensland now only had 12 active cases with another zero new case day today and 'why would we put all of that at risk?'.

Asked if she would buckle to pressure from other states, she said 'I will always take the health advice'.

It came as Transport Minister Mark Bailey also blasted Ms Berejiklian saying NSW 'needs to get their act together and perform as well as Queensland'.

'We won't be lectured to by the worst performing state in Australia," he said.

"There are 33 times the number of active cases in NSW compared to Queensland."

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young justified the border closure saying it was in response to high numbers of cases coming from overseas and interstate.

"We saw Western Australia, South Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania and Queensland close their borders and we are still seeing significantly more cases of local transmission in NSW and Victoria," she said.

"This is not the time for tourists to travel to Queensland because one case can cause an enormous set back to our plan to open up communities."

It came as Ms Berejiklian has again taken aim at Queensland's controversial closed border measures, claiming Australia cannot fully recover until restrictions are eased.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian continues to push for Queensland’s borders to be reopened. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

She also called the closures "not logical" to be maintained until September.

Talking on ABC News Breakfast this morning, Ms Berejiklian maintained the QLD Government, along with other states maintaining those border closures, are only holding the country back from moving forward together.

"NSW is in a position now where we're really focused on jobs and the economy, and we'll be able to get our industries up and running." she said

"For Australia to move forward as a nation during this very difficult economic and health time, we do need our borders down, we do need to allow people to move between states."

She also went onto say that the original concerns about the bigger states like NSW and Victoria bringing more cases to smaller states has now been lessened due to the number of new cases being seen across the nation.

This comes as NSW recorded two new coronavirus cases overnight from over 9700 tests.

Yesterday QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk fired back at those attacking her decision to keep the Sunshine States borders closed until at least September, claiming to have the best medical interests of Queenslanders at heart.

"I will always put Queenslanders first, that's my job," she said.

"We've got to protect Queenslanders; their health is my number one priority."

This came despite claims from Federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly that there is no reason for borders to still be closed "from a medical point of view" and that the state governments should "take into account" how unlikely their timeline for no new cases would be achieved in the short term.

