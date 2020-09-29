Menu
Legislation to close the Casino to Murwillumbah rail corridor is going through parliament.
Letters to the Editor

'We will all suffer for it in the end'

by Beth Shelley
29th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
I AM so sad to see the loss of our heritage railway line this week in the NSW parliament.

I believe the people of the North Coast deserve decent public services and I thought that was the job of government.

It's not a big ask to have trains running on our Casino to Murwillumbah railway line.

The cost of repairing our railway line is less than the cost of repairing a road of the same length.

People talk about rail bridges needing replacement but road bridges cost millions all the time in this area because we live in the Northern 'Rivers'.

I still have hope that one day we will vote for politicians who care for our communities and want to make this world a better place for all.

But all these little decisions add up to one big thing.

We aren't caring enough for human life and our planet, our home right now and we will all suffer for it in the end.

We are all small pieces of the one big thing, this world and humanity.

I turn my face away from what is happening because sometimes it feels like my heart is breaking.

I look at the innocent faces of my grandchildren and they always give me hope.

My four-year old grandson loves dinosaurs and he says they live in a dinosaur world and breathe dinosaur air.

He's talking about politicians and he doesn't even know it.

His dinosaurs all have names.

One is called Broken, another called Roar and another called Steve.

Sometimes it's the little things that help to keep me sane.

But I'm still sad about our railway line.

Beth Shelley.

Lismore Northern Star

