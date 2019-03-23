World’s most talked about burger

The Impossible 2.0 burger is made entirely from plants. Picture: Impossible Foods

The Impossible 2.0 burger is made entirely from plants. Picture: Impossible Foods

The Impossible 2.0 burger is arguably the most talked about burger in the world right now.

It's made by a company called Impossible Foods who launched the original Impossible burger patty in 2016 and has spent the years since tinkering with the recipe.

In January this year, the company launched the Impossible 2.0 burger at CES in Las Vegas and it stole the show.

So what's so special about this piece of meat?

Well, the fact that it doesn't actually contain any meat at all.

The Impossible 2.0 burger patty looks, smells, tastes and even bleeds like a beef burger patty, but it's made entirely from plants.

The company's aim is to completely replace animals in the food system and it decided to tackle beef first because they claim beef production is the most environmentally destructive part of the animal agriculture system.

According to the company's website, choosing an Impossible 2.0 burger patty over a beef patty will save the equivalent of half a tub of bath water and the equivalent of 28km of emissions from a car.

Here's what you need to know about the burger.

The Impossible 2.0 burger we ordered at Umami Burger in LA.

IS IT ANY GOOD?

I tried the Impossible 2.0 burger at Umami Burger in Los Angeles.

At $22, it cost roughly the same as beef burgers on the menu and came with two Impossible 2.0 patties, grilled onions, American cheese, miso mustard, pickles, lettuce and tomato.

After ordering, the waiter told me some people complain when their Impossible Burger 2.0 arrives because they genuinely believe they've been given a beef burger by mistake.

When I get mine, I could totally understand the confusion. The burger does look, smell and most importantly taste exactly like beef.

The only difference I noticed was that I didn't feel as heavy afterwards even though the burger I ordered came with two Impossible 2.0 patties.

It didn’t last long, so good!

WHAT'S IT MADE FROM?

The Impossible 2.0 burger is made of plant proteins with heme and water.

The full list of ingredients is: Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavours, 2 per cent or less of: Potato Protein, Methylcellulose, Yeast Extract, Cultured Dextrose, Food Starch Modified, Soy Leghemoglobin, Salt, Soy Protein Isolate, Mixed Tocopherols (vitamin E), Zinc Gluconate, Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1), Sodium Ascorbate (vitamin C), Niacin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12.

It looks just like beef. Picture: Impossible Foods

It cooks a tad quicker than a beef patty. Picture: Impossible Foods

IS IT HEALTHY?

A 113g Impossible 2.0 burger patty has 240 calories and contains 14g of fat, 8g of saturated fat, 0 cholesterol, 370mg of sodium, 19g of protein and 9g of carbs.

WHERE CAN YOU GET IT?

The Impossible 2.0 burger is sold in more than 6000 locations in the US, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. The company told news.com.au it's always looking to expand but for now its international efforts are focused on Asia rather than Australia as Asia accounts for nearly half the world's demand for meat from animals.