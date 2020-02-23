Menu
CLOSE SHAVE: Lauren Watts says she is lucky she does not have cancer and wants to do what she can to support those who do. Picture: Contributed
Whats On

‘We take one day at a time’: Life with a brain tumour

Heidi Petith
23rd Feb 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
LAUREN Watts will shave her hair off this weekend to support those with cancer.

She said she was lucky she did not have cancer herself but Ms Watts does suffer chronic pain every day of her life with fibromyalgia, Addison's disease and Hashimoto's disease.

Last April, she learned she had a brain tumour.

"Dealing with all those symptoms on a daily basis, it can be quite difficult … and having my family touched by cancer, I really wanted to do what I could to help the Cancer Council," Ms Watts said.

HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW: Lauren Watts will shave her locks off this Sunday from 10am–2pm at Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club. Picture: Contributed
Some days required complete bed rest - unable to do anything, think or speak, she added.

"We really just take one day at a time … I've just got to make the most of it and keep going," she said.

"I've still got a lot to give.

"My body may not support me in my adventures, but my brain still works."

Ms Watts has her own tuition business so that she can manage life around her chronic illness.

The public is invited to attend the shave at Mackay Northern Beaches Bowls Club this Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

There will be games, live music, food and raffle prizes.

 

