‘We live here it’s because it’s Lennox, not Byron’

Lennox Head businesses have asked for the return of the community markets to have a distinctive 'Lennox flavour' to it.

Ballina Shire Council confirmed last week that the Byron Bay Community Association will be invited to manage the Lennox Head Community Market.

The decision was made at Thursday's meeting.

Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce treasurer Brad Pollard said the chamber welcomed the announcement.

"What we do hope is that the markets do work towards creating a point of difference," he said.

"The new preferred operators currently operate markets in Byron Bay.

"There is a reason why we live in Lennox Head, it's because it's Lennox Head and not Byron Bay, and we'd like to see a point of difference there.

"I'm not sure what that point of difference may be, but rather than it just being a franchise of the Byron Markets, maybe it should be something that is unique to Lennox Head."

Mr Pollard said a survey of Lennox Head businesses last year showed them to be 'neutral' about the future of the market and its location.

"It's long been a question for businesses in town whether the market is a good thing or not," he said.

"The result of that survey was that businesses were largely indifferent to whether the markets were in town or at another location.

"Ultimately, we want to see people enjoying themselves in Lennox Head.

"The appointment of a new market manager is very welcomed, and we look forward to the market being reopened."