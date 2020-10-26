'We can only hope proposed long term benefits are realised'

I UNDERSTAND the angst in the community over the decision to grant a lease to Byron Studios for the use of the Alstonville Cultural Centre, and I agree with the bulk of the expectations.

However, I reject the suggestion that "our elected representatives" have been below par on this matter.

Alstonville is the epicentre of Ballina's "C" Ward and has three elected councillors.

The minutes of council's meeting clearly show that the four who voted against the proposal were the three "C" Ward councillors, Parry, Smith and Johnston, together with "A" Ward's Cr Willis who runs his business in Alstonville.

All four spoke with passion against the proposal on various aspects of the lease agreement and the minimal community consultation at that stage.

With a 6-4 vote and with the Mayor having a casting vote, should it be bought back before council, a rescission motion was out of the question.

I understand that senior staff are endeavouring to accommodate affected users and we can only hope that the proposed long term benefits for the community are realised.

Cr Eoin Johnston,

Alstonville.