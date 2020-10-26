Menu
The Alstonville Cultural Centre comprises a multi-function hall, sports hall/auditorium and meeting room.
Letters to the Editor

'We can only hope proposed long term benefits are realised'

by Eoin Johnston
26th Oct 2020 12:00 PM

I UNDERSTAND the angst in the community over the decision to grant a lease to Byron Studios for the use of the Alstonville Cultural Centre, and I agree with the bulk of the expectations.

>>> Movie studio vs community centre: Angst over decision

However, I reject the suggestion that "our elected representatives" have been below par on this matter.

Alstonville is the epicentre of Ballina's "C" Ward and has three elected councillors.

>>> Film company movie-ing ahead with plans at Alstonville

The minutes of council's meeting clearly show that the four who voted against the proposal were the three "C" Ward councillors, Parry, Smith and Johnston, together with "A" Ward's Cr Willis who runs his business in Alstonville.

All four spoke with passion against the proposal on various aspects of the lease agreement and the minimal community consultation at that stage.

>>> 'Little Hollywood' set to transform village

With a 6-4 vote and with the Mayor having a casting vote, should it be bought back before council, a rescission motion was out of the question.

I understand that senior staff are endeavouring to accommodate affected users and we can only hope that the proposed long term benefits for the community are realised.

Cr Eoin Johnston,

Alstonville.

