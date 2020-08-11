Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Byron Aged Care has setup a 1800 number for families of residents with any queries about their loved ones.
Byron Aged Care has setup a 1800 number for families of residents with any queries about their loved ones.
News

‘We are now in lockdown’: Aged care facility’s big decision

Javier Encalada
11th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTHERN RIVERS aged care facility has gone into preventive lockdown.

Byron Aged Care confirmed it went into lockdown on Monday, August 3, at 9am.

A spokeswoman for the centre said the facility is home to 38 residents and offers jobs to 39 care staff, including cleaners and cooks.

"We are now in lockdown at Byron Aged Care and will be reviewing this on a weekly basis in line with NSW Health and Queensland Health," the spokeswoman said.

"No-one may enter Byron Aged Care apart from staff, treating medical personnel (GPs, physiotherapists, allied health professionals who provide ongoing care for our residents, and emergency personnel).

"Essential services, including laundry, cooking and cleaning, are all performed on site by our staff.

"At Byron Aged Care, we make our own decisions. We do the right thing by putting our residents and staff first."

According to its website, in February 2015, Byron Aged Care aligned itself with Alzheimer's Association Queensland.

The centre is a community-based not-for-profit organisation governed by a voluntary board of directors.

"Byron Aged Care introduced face masks three weeks ago," the representative said.

"Given the increasing COVID-19 numbers in New South Wales, we chose to err on the side of caution in order to best protect our residents and staff, by ensuring we enforced the same lockdown measures across the board.

"Implementing a lockdown at Byron Aged Care was a prudent measure taken by the centre."

The spokeswoman said the feedback from families has been positive.

"We have not received any complaints.

"To the contrary, the families of our current residents have stated we are doing the right thing and are ahead of the curve.

"We activated a 1800 number from Monday this week. This phone is being manned 24/7 by our senior nursing officer.

"We have put alternative arrangements in place for those who have contacted this 1800 number, including the facilitation of phone calls, Skype or other forms of communication for those who are feeling distressed, during this unprecedented time e.g. booking a time for a loved one to visit in full PPE (gown and masks) in the resident's room, strictly for one hour)."

aged care byron aged care byron bay northern rivers community news northern rivers health news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How virus loophole could burst bubble

        Premium Content How virus loophole could burst bubble

        Health The border bubble lets Gold Coasters and Tweed residents interact freely - but there’s a travel loophole putting all of that at risk.

        Could mega dam result in massive water price hike?

        Premium Content Could mega dam result in massive water price hike?

        News ROUS County Council’s chairman admits there is still a lot of work to be done on...

        Six jobs you can have right now in Lismore CBD

        Premium Content Six jobs you can have right now in Lismore CBD

        News Sometimes you need to pound the pavement in order to get a job

        Nimbin woman to face court for failing to quarantine

        Premium Content Nimbin woman to face court for failing to quarantine

        News AFTER arriving from Victoria, the woman visited a friend and picked up a discharged...