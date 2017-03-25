Waterspout video goes viral

AN IMPRESSIVE water spout has been spotted off the North Coast.

Kurt Balzer captured a video of the waterspout off Lighthouse Beach at Ballina and shared the video to the North Coast Surf Club Social Facebook page, where it was then shared by Northern NSW Storm Watch.

"Hard to see as was recorded on my phone, but Waterspout off lighthouse beach Ballina," Mr Balzer wrote alongside the video, which was recorded early yesterday afternoon.