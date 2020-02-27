Water supply fixed after taste of the ‘third world’

Skennars Head resident Flavio Leonardi heads into Lennox Head to fill up water bottles after water supply in Skennars Head was disrupted following a water main breakage.

THE average house in Skennars Head will set you back $875,000 but this week, a steady supply of tap water hasn’t been part of the deal.

For three days, a water outage has been a major inconvenience for residents living in the leafy, seaside suburb.

On Wednesday afternoon, relief came to residents, as Ballina Shire Council located the source of the problem and fixed the infrastructure.

Council deployed a drone, and heavy machinery including an excavator to manage the situation affecting hundreds of households.

Earlier in the day council had provided a mobile drinking water station at the Sharpes Beach carpark, allowing residents to fill buckets of water.

Some went days without a proper shower, others drove into Ballina for a hot shower, and some have been using cold water showers at the beach.

Skennars Head resident Robyn Poynting has been coping with the water disruption in town by storing water ready for use.

“It’s been interesting living in a third world country for a few days,” retiree Robyn Poynting said.

“You don’t realise how much water you use during the day.

“It’s the simple things you take for granted, like you go to fill the iron with water, and turn the tap on and there’s no water.”

Mrs Poynting wasn’t too concerned about it on Wednesday morning.

“There’s no point getting angry about it, it’s not going to make the water come back on,” she said.

“We’re doing okay, but I don’t know how people with kids and babies are coping.”

Skennars Head resident Flavio Leonardi said the outage had given him the chance to reflect on his water consumption.

“What is happening right now, it makes us think about how much water we use,” he said.

“It’s forced my household to use less water, and to not waste it.”

Water trucks pump water into Skennars Head after a broken main disrupts water supply to the area for more than two days.

Mr Leonardi said it was ironic that so many households are reliant on town water in an area that experiences good rainfall.

“It’s been raining but we’re still without water,” he said.

“We could get the water from the rain, the earth provides everything we need.”

Council is yet to reveal the location of the main break.