Water supply cut while council fixes broken main

A burst water main is causing problems for some households and businesses in Ballina

WATER supply may be cut to some Ballina streets as the council works two fix two breaks in the water main on Burnett Street.

Households and businesses on Temple St, Burnett St, Swift St and parts of Grant St may be affected by the repairs.

The council staff aim to have the main fixed by about midday.

Ballina Shire Council's Garry Meredith told ABC North Coast it's suspected the breaks occurred in the early hours of this morning.