Water restrictions in place after 'very dry year'

LEVEL 1 Water restrictions are now in place for residents of Kyogle and Bonalbo until further notice.

Kyogle Council issued the restrictions yesterday due to the water supply dam at Bonalbo not receiving input from Peacock Creek and the continuing low flow in the Richmond River at Kyogle.

Water restrictions are not yet in place for Woodenbong.

Level 1 Restrictions

Micro-sprays and drippers/sub-surface can be used for a maximum of 15 minutes and hand held hoses can be used for one hour every second day, between the hours of 4pm and 9am

Households with an even street number can water on even numbered calendar days and households with an odd street number can water on odd numbered calendar days

Other irrigation and unattended hoses are banned.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said it was unusual to issue the restrictions at this time of year.

"It's a proactive move," she said.

"We've had a very dry year and the feedback I've had from the community is that they are really starting to feel it now in terms of feed for the cattle.

"Water west of the range is starting to dry up too so I sincerely hope it rains soon.

"But the problem is when the patchy showers come through, they may water the neighbours property but not yours ... we need a really good soaking rain so the grass and water ways can recover and so people have got sufficient water in their water tanks."

She urged residents to be sensible and aware with their water usage and follow the restrictions.

"The water restrictions are not in place because we are trying to be difficult, they are in place so everybody will have access to a water supply until we do get that good rain and we can lift the restrictions," she said.

"There will be fines if people are found to be found to be excessively using water while the restrictions are in place."

No other councils on the Northern Rivers have water restrictions in place at this stage.

Rous County Council chairman Keith Williams said the region's main water source, Rocky Creek Dam, was currently at 89 per cent capacity, after being at 100 per cent around November last year.

Level 1 water restrictions will be introduced when the water level in Rocky Creek Dam falls below 60 per cent.

Rocky Creek Dam. Cathy Adams

Cr Williams, said it was still important for residents to save water.

"From a 90 per cent level in the dam, we're looking at at another six months with no rain before we hit 60 per cent," he said.

"But unless we change our day-to-day habits of water use, by 2024 it is estimated that our demand for water will exceed our supply in this region.

"Weather is becoming more variable with droughts potentially more common.

"We are actively researching now how we can supplement our water supply in the future... 2024 is not that far off.

"Within two to three years we need to make some decisions.

"We are investigating groundwater options first, before we look at building a dam. That's primarily a a cost issue, because building dams are expensive.

"But of course we need a lot of information before we decide anything, and we have 18 months left of those (groundwater) investigations before we look at the information and take it to the council."