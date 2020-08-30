Menu
Marine Rescue NSW's Jayson Palczewski keeping a lookout from the rear deck.
Water Police join search for fisherman at Red Rock

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Aug 2020 9:45 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
EFFORTS have been ramped up as emergency services search for a man who fell off the rocks into the ocean while fishing at Little Beach, Red Rock on Saturday afternoon.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service joined Coffs/Clarence, New South Wales Police and Marine Area Command in the search after the man reportedly fell into the water at 2pm on Saturday prompting his friends to raise an alarm soon afterwards.

Images from the search for a missing fisherman who fell off the rocks on the Red Rock headland on Saturday afternoon. Photos: Frank Redward.
Searching until 8.30pm on Saturday night, emergency services decided to call the search and return at 7.30am Sunday morning with the assistance of Water Police from Coffs Harbour.

Volunteers from the Red Rock Surf Club, and Marine Rescue vessels from Coffs Harbour and Wooli also joined the search party.

Police have been told the man - aged in his 20s - was not wearing a life jacket. He's believed to be visiting Australia from Malaysia.

Images from the search for a missing fisherman who fell off the rocks on the Red Rock headland on Saturday afternoon. Photos: Frank Redward.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

