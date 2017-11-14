Menu
WATCH: Would you swim in the river with this shark?

Julie Creed posted this photo of a shark found in the Richmond River at Coraki.
A VIDEO is circulating on Facebook of a bull shark in the Richmond River at Coraki in northern New South Wales.

While it may not be unusual to find them so far upstream - one Facebook user said they can be found in the Wilsons River in Lismore - it is a timely reminder they are out there.

 

The video, posted by Julie Creed on the Coraki Classifieds 2471 site, shows a young bull shark in the murky water yesterday at Coraki.

While many locals seem unperturbed by the presence of the shark in the water, many were thankful of the information and said they would avoid swimming there.

Eric Dawson said: "Kids also swim there, not a very good combination. Kids verses shark means danger."

Others were less concerned.

Nathan Amey said: "There has been sharks in the Richmond River for years. My dad and uncle used to catch them up in Casino when I was a kid ... we used to swim right where they were caught, never got bitten."

Lismore Northern Star

