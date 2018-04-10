WATCH: Wilson to add triple scoring power

BASKETBALL: Just like the brand new floorboards at the Kev Broome Stadium court, the Gladstone Port City Power women have added another player with polish.

Lismore-born Caralie Wilson is the latest addition to the Power's surge of new signings for the QBL season 2018 which starts on the final weekend of this month.

Wilson a combination guard who stands at almost 173cm and she returns to Australia after she completed another season with Mercy College in New York.

She averaged seven points and two assists as well as topping the three pointer statistics where she made 44 shots from beyond the three-point arc.

Caralie Wilson Contributed GLA100418CARALIE

"It's a great association and has great support throughout the club."

Wilson has played 51 games for Mercy College across the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons prior to which she played with the North Gold Coast Seahawks.

"I cant wait to show my skills and attributes I have developed at my college in New York and eager to play in front of my family and friends again," she said.

"Speaking with coach Ray Cooper, I'm looking forward to playing in his system and what he has in store for the season. I cant wait to meet everyone and my new team-mates."

Cooper added that Wilson will bring leadership on and off the court.

"Caralie is another great addition to our team and is an up-tempo guard that has great ability to find her team-mates and will thrive in our style of play," he said.

"Caralie brings more offensive power and is very composed when the ball is in her hands. I think Caralie will make an impact not just only on the court but off the court as well within the club."

ROSTER

Jen Mathurin

Amanda Frost

Milo Nanai

Bri Bailey

Ashleigh Kelman-Poto

Erin Geer

Kiah Guinea

Caralie Wislon

Men's practice match: Power v Rockhampton, Friday April 20 7.30pm at Kev Broome Stadium