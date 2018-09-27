WATCH VIDEO: Seal slaps kayaker with an octopus

SLAM dunk!

A seal (yes a SEAL) has slapped a kayaker (yes a KAYAKER) in the face with an octopus (yes an OCTOPUS) and the whole thing was caught on camera for the world's viewing pleasure.

The brutal slap recently took place off the coast of Kaikoura, on New Zealand's South Island.

Kyle Mulinder, who identifies as a GoPo Ambassador on Facebook, said he was paddling with several others when the spirited seal appeared out of nowhere.

"We were just sitting out in the middle of the ocean and then this huge male seal appeared with an octopus and he was thrashing him about for ages,' Mr Mulinder told Yahoo7 News.

The seal slipped back underwater before re-emerging.

The seal slaps the kayaker with the octopus.

His colleague, Taiyo Masuda, filmed the moment the seal slapped the octopus directly into Mr Mulinder's face on a GoPro.

"I was like 'mate, what just happened?" he said.

"It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like 'dum dum dum'."

Mr Mulinder can be heard screaming while his mates burst into laughter (as good mates do ...).

But viewers are starting to question whether the remarkable incident is too good to be true.

"Obviously on purpose," one Twitter user says.

Another suggests the kayakers instigated the slap.

But Mulinder insists it was coincidental.

A friend on his Facebook page asked: "Kyle is that you getting whipped by the Octopus? Something so awesome would only happen to you."

To which Mulinder replied: "Haha yup that's me. right place wrong time".

Whatever the case, the hilarious footage has been viewed more than 250,000 times (as of Thursday morning) and shared more than 300,000 times on Facebook.

It has also provided for plenty of punny jokes.

"Fresh Kyle-amari for lunch for you!!!," a friend of Mulinder's has posted on Facebook.

And another: "Warrenty void if Seal is broken?"