In the spirit of Australia Day, we tried lamington flavoured chips.
Offbeat

WATCH: Trying Lamington flavoured chips for Aussie Day

Rainee Shepperson
20th Jan 2020 4:25 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM
SHOULD chips be salty or sweet?

Smiths can't seem to decide, releasing an unusual flavour in the lead up to Australia Day.

Limited edition lamington chips, covered in a chocolatey, coconut flavouring, have rocked the nation this week.

The unique, but unexpected flavour, has divided chip lovers across Australia.

Some love the sweetness, some think it is just plain wrong.

In the spirit of Australia Day, we decided to put the chips to the test and settle the matter once and for all.

Watch the video to see what the Daily Mercury newsroom thinks.

