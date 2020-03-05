WATCH: Troy Cassar-Daley’s surprise serenade

LIVING legend Troy Cassar-Daley made a surprise visit to Ulmarra Fire Control Centre on Thursday to extend a heartfelt thank you to the men and women on the front lines of last year's horror bushfire season.

"Today I just wanted to thank everyone for all the love and attention that's gone into this area here, because without that, we wouldn't have as many homes left. And that's thanks to everyone getting on the ground and having a go," he said.

Mr Cassar-Daley serenaded a small crowd of staff around the kitchen table after everyone shared their experience battling blazes across the region.

"It was such a lovely surprise," retired operations officer for the Clarence Valley Brian Williams said.

Clarence Valley District group officer Steve Gardiner and Mid North Coast team manager Sean McArdle were presented with a cheque for $8,000 from Musician Troy Cassar-Daley raised directly from his calendar sales.

"A drop-in like today into our office, and an impromptu song around the table is uplifting and gives everybody that warm glow."

The visit was topped off with another surprise: a donation of $8000 raised from the sale of Mr Cassar-Daley's Wonga Beena 2020 calendar which has already sold out.

After watching multiple bushfires rip through the Clarence Valley, Mr Cassar-Daley wanted to give back to the region he's always called home.

"I'm just devastated by what happened to Nymboida more than any place because I've been going there since I was a kid," he said.

"Driving through there the other day, it makes you more aware of what's actually happened. I think more of us should take a drive there every now and then just to remind us that people are still without a home.

"When the fires over the last three months saw people left homeless and broken, I wanted to try and raise awareness and much-needed funds to help in some way. So, I gathered all the works of art, created them into a digital form to print to make a calendar."