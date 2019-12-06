Menu
Dalby bottle-o employee fights off attempted armed robber
Breaking

WATCH: As brave shop-keeper fights off a terrifying robber

Meg Gannon
by
6th Dec 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 4:35 PM
POLICE are appealing for assistance in locating a man who attempted to rob a bottle shop in Dalby armed with a large knife. 

At around 8pm on October 26 a man approached the business on Nicholson Street shortly after closing and knocked on the door.

The shop attendant, a 72-year-old man, opened the door and the man attempted to push his way inside, producing a large knife.

The attendant tried to close the door on the man and an altercation ensued between the pair which moved into the carpark of the premises.

The attendant eventually managed to push the man away and lock himself inside the store. The man fled the scene towards Coutts Street.

The attendant was not seriously injured during the incident.

Bottle-o manager Colin Hunt told News the employee was "lucky" he wasn't stabbed in the chest. 

"The guy who was at the bottle shop was extremely lucky," he said.

"He obviously didn't realise that the guy was holding a knife... He just had a reflex action and pushed the guy.

"He could easily have stabbed him if he wanted to."

The male is described as having a light brown in complexion, around 180cm tall with a slim build and aged in his early 20s with a very slim build.

He was wearing a black coloured 'TAPOUT' hooded jumper with blue writing and trimmings under the hood, a black coloured glove on his right hand, a white t-shirt covering his face, grey track pants and thongs. The man was also seen carrying a silver knife with a green environmental shopping bag.

Since the incident, staff have increased security measures around the shop. 

"We've improved the lighting outside the shop, we've added extra security lighting," Mr Hunt said. 

"And we've improved the security system to help.

Anyone who may recognise the man in the vision is urged to come forward.

CCTV vision of a man who may be able to assist with investigations.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902113644

crime dalby police qps

