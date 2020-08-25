LIVESTREAM: St Brendan's v Yeppoon SHS in RDSSRL competition
RUGBY LEAGUE: Two crucial matches from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition will be livestreamed on this website tonight.
No spectators are allowed at games this season due to COVID-19 but you can still catch the action from Browne Park.
At 6.30pm, Open A teams Yeppoon State High and St Brendan's College Gold will replay their Round 2 game that was washed out, with the winner qualifying for the grand final.
At 7.45pm, Heights College and Yeppoon State High 2 will clash in the Open C semi-final.
This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to kick-off.
The RDSSRL grand finals will be played on Friday and will also be livestreamed on this website.
The grand final schedule is Open C at 4.30pm, Open B at 6pm and Open A at 7.30pm.
