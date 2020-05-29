Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Mackay Sports Field vandalised by hoon
Crime

WATCH: ‘Reckless’ hoons tear through sports field

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
29th May 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THOUGHTLESS hoon has torn up a Mackay sporting field with their car.

Sergeant Nigel Dalton said police were investigating the damage to the sports field at Bridge Rd.

The vandal ploughed through the field sometime between 9am Sunday May 24 and 7am on Monday, Sgt Dalton said.

"(The) vehicle drove through the gates surrounding the sporting field and recklessly drove on the grass," he said.

Read more:

Council's revenge on Shoal Pt vegetation vandal

Pledge to stop horror on Mackay's roads

Care Army volunteer scam targets Mackay homes

Sergeant Nigel Dalton said police were investigating the damage to the sports field at Bridge Rd. Photo: Zizi Averill
Sergeant Nigel Dalton said police were investigating the damage to the sports field at Bridge Rd. Photo: Zizi Averill

"Consequently, the fence and gate have been significantly damaged and the playing surface of the sports field has also been damaged as tyre marks were made on the grass."

CCTV footage captured the car's path of destruction.

Sgt Dalton described the car as a Toyota Camry sedan.

Sergeant Nigel Dalton said police were investigating the damage to a sports field at Bridge Rd.
Sergeant Nigel Dalton said police were investigating the damage to a sports field at Bridge Rd.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, and quote the reference number, QP2001077844.

crime stoppers mackay mackay crime mackay police mackay vandalism nigel dalton policelink
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU graduate’s incredible coronavirus breakthrough

        premium_icon SCU graduate’s incredible coronavirus breakthrough

        News HE HAS developed real-time software that is already being used to save lives in hospitals overseas.

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress

        Difficult start doesn’t deter new Ballina cafe

        premium_icon Difficult start doesn’t deter new Ballina cafe

        News NEW cafe owner Jaysen Thompson invites the Ballina community to come and try the...