Police knocked down the door as part of operation Papa Acclaim.
Crime

WATCH: Police make final arrests in major drug operation

21st Dec 2018 10:11 AM | Updated: 1:33 PM

ANOTHER dozen people have been arrested in a south-west Queensland town as police close a wide-ranging operation into the supply and possession of the drug ice.

Papa Acclaim finished yesterday in St George, with five search warrants executed on local residences and 12 people apprehended on a total of 44 charges.

Police will allege a St George man, who was charged with 28 offences, tried to assume the role of an Ice dealer for the town in the aftermath of the closure of Operation Oscar Kohl, where nine residents were charged with trafficking in Ice.

Quantities of methylamphetamine, cannabis and drug utensils were found during the raids.

The 49-year-old man's charges included four counts of supply dangerous drugs, two counts of receive tainted property obtained from supplying drugs, and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime as well as various motor vehicle offences.

Detective Acting Superintendent Paul Hart praised the St George community for providing information to police.

"Local residents continue to show outstanding resilience and determination to keep their town drug-free," Detective Acting Superintendent Hart said.

The 12 alleged offenders will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on various dates in the New Year.

