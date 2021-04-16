Menu
The WellSwung Daddies will perform at Jazz by the Sea at Lennox Head.
News

Watch out Lennox, these daddies are coming for you

Rebecca Lollback
16th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Love jazz? The get those dancing shoes ready, because there’s a big night coming up at the Lennox Head Cultural Centre next month.

Jazz by the Sea, presented by the Lennox Arts Board, will be held on May 29.

Event organisers Liz Griffiths and Sue Brennan said it would feature two world-class jazz bands, the WellSwung Daddies and the Denson Baartz Quartet.

“It will be a real pleasure to once again experience music of this calibre in Lennox Head,” they said.

“So book a table and get ready for a fabulous night of music and dancing.”

The WellSwung Daddies are an 11-piece band bringing a unique style to original songs and big band classics made famous by the Great Gatsby era and the prohibition years. 

Jazz by the Sea will be held at Lennox Head on May 29.
The band features a large horn section and plays a mix of rock ’n’ roll, swing and jive music, which is sure to get you up on your feet.

The Denson Baartz Quartet features a superb line-up of highly acclaimed Australian jazz women.

They will be joined by seasoned jazz artist, and APRA Song Writing Competition award winner, Sharny Russell, on vocals.

The quartet covers styles from tango, to samba to boogie woogie and groove.

Jazz by the Sea will be held at Lennox Head Cultural Centre at 7pm, Saturday, May 29.

Tickets are $35 through Eventbrite and the Lennox Arts Board.

Food and drink can be purchased on the night, with wine and cheese platters also available to pre-order with tickets.

