Orara Valley rivers in full flow
Weather

WATCH: Orara Valley rivers swell as roads begin to disappear

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:27 PM
IN JUST three days, rivers that had been reduced to light flow have swelled in the Orara Valley.

The Urumbilum and Orara Rivers are pumping as rain continues to soak the catchment, and the run-off is now beginning to inundate roads and farmland.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting the Orara River at Glenreagh to exceed the minor flood level on Monday evening with heavy rainfall forecast from Monday night possibly resulting in moderate flooding overnight Tuesday.

