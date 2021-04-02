Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Food & Entertainment

WATCH: Massive crowd lines up for pop-up bakery

by Shiloh Payne
2nd Apr 2021 9:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hungry Brisbane locals have braved long lines to get a taste of fresh baked goods on Friday, with queues at a pop up bakery spanning around an entire block.

Agnes Restaurant in Fortitude Valley took to social media on Thursday to announce the return of their popular pop-up bakery that serviced hungry locals throughout Queensland's lockdown last year.

"One day only! Agnes bakery is back on Good Friday from 7am until sold out at 22 Agnes Street in Fortitude Valley," they wrote on social media.

 

Pastry-lovers line up for Agnes Bakery.
Pastry-lovers line up for Agnes Bakery.

Images on social media show some eager Queenslanders have been in the line since 5am, two hours before the shop opened.

In social media posts, some fans contemplated camping out overnight to ensure they had the first bite of their favourite pastries.

"Better get there quick," one person wrote.

"Best believe I'll be there before the bakery opens," said another.

One person standing in line said they were "an hour early and still not early enough."

 

Co-owners Ty Simon and Ben Williamson, the team behind hugely popular restaurants Same Same and Honto at Agnes Bakery. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Co-owners Ty Simon and Ben Williamson, the team behind hugely popular restaurants Same Same and Honto at Agnes Bakery. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The wood-fire powered bakery is renowned for its wood-fired breads, doughnuts, pastries and pizzette.

Agnes' pop up bakery was created after owners Ben Williamson, Tyron Simon, Bianca Marchi and Frank Li set out to open a wood-fired restaurant last March, but lockdown forced its closure before it even opened.

The highly-anticipated Agnes Restaurant opened in August last year.

Originally published as WATCH: Massive crowd lines up for Brisbane pop-up bakery

agnes bakery business food

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        Premium Content ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        News Seminal Aussie guitar band The Church were set to play their first gig in almost two years

        Why leaders had strong praise for COVID cases

        Premium Content Why leaders had strong praise for COVID cases

        News Their actions helped to reduce the risk to the broader community, authorities have...

        Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

        Premium Content Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology issues flood warning for two states

        Why ‘COVID-19 Border Control’ is listed on Live Traffic

        Premium Content Why ‘COVID-19 Border Control’ is listed on Live Traffic

        Information A TMC spokeswoman has explained what this means.