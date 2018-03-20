Menu
WATCH: Massive 6-foot python caught on the loo

Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley catching a huge 6-foot python in a Mountain Creek family toilet.
Matty Holdsworth
by

A MOUNTAIN Creek teenager had the fright of his life when a six-foot python wrapped around his leg... while he was on the toilet.

Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley said the whole scenario was one of the more amusing catches of his career, for everyone bar the teenage boy.

 

Mr Huntley was called out at 11pm to shift the "grumpy" python.

"The boy said he sat down on the toilet, and this cold thing wrapped around his leg," Mr Huntley said with a grin.

"He managed to shake it off luckily and I was called out.

"The snake was just looking for food and water. He knew he was cornered and felt like he had to defend himself."

 

Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley catching a huge 6-foot python in a Mountain Creek family toilet.
Mr Huntley said it was the larger end of the scale for pythons.

"It had a really big head and was quite chunky," he said.

"Luckily the boy didn't get bitten. I've been bitten by one of these before and it absolutely canes. When they latch on it can cause all sorts of trouble.

"I had to be very careful when I picked him up."

Mr Huntley and most snake catchers have had their hands full of late and said eight out of 10 snakes were caught indoors.

While Mr Huntley arrived at the scene in a matter of minutes, the snake was lurking in the only toilet in the house, so the poor teenager had to "hold on".

Topics:  editors picks luke huntley mountain creek noosa snake catcher noosa snakes snake season sunshine coast weather

The Sunshine Coast Daily

