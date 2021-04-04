Menu
WATCH LIVE: Health Minister updates on COVID cases

by Danielle O’Neal, Jack McKay, Janelle Miles
4th Apr 2021 9:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and deputy chief health officer Dr Sonya Bennett will this morning provide an update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

Ms D'Ath and Dr Bennett will be speaking from 9.15am.

It comes after Queensland recorded three cases of COVID-19, including one which was locally acquired.

 

The new case is a close contact associated with the Brisbane northside cluster but authorities are not worried because he had spent his infectious period in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Queensland received 25,000 Pfizer vaccines for frontline staff on Thursday, after officials said the state had just three days' worth of supply left.


The Commonwealth is responsible for the rollout of vaccines to GPs.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Health Minister updates on COVID cases

