WATCH: Huge swell pummels Byron, Ballina coastline

THE Byron Shire’s coastline has been battered by a swell that has closed all beaches.

Waves were so high at Main Beach this morning at high tide they reached the area’s car park.

Visitors and residents watched in awe at the swell and the wind covering Main Beach, Clarkes Beach and The Wreck, with lifesavers on hand to ensure people would not go into the water.

Waves pummel the Byron Bay coastline.

Down the road, council contractors were removing trees fallen over the weekend and ensuring all access to Clarkes Beach were closed.

Swell well above 5m was recorded this morning with gusty winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the area can expect damaging winds of 60-70km/h with gusts of more than 90km/h.

Huge seas at Byron Bay.

“Damaging surf, with waves exceeding 5m in the surf zone can be expected ... possibly leading to significant beach erosion,” the BoM warning states.

Trees are coming down on the dunes at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.

“Abnormally high tides are expected along the coast north from about Ballina during this morning’s high tide, which may lead to localised coastal inundation.

“The combination of Damaging Surf and Abnormally High Tides may enhance the risk of significant beach erosion north from about Ballina.”