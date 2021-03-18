Menu
Bray Street flooding
News

WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

TIM JARRETT
18th Mar 2021 1:15 PM | Updated: 6:11 PM
Drivers looking to save 1 minute and 47 seconds on a detour around a swelling creek in Coffs Harbour have thrown caution to the wind and driven straight into floodwaters.

Multiple drivers ignored consistent warnings from the State Emergency Service about the dangers of driving into floodwaters and ran the gauntlet on Bray St on Thursday morning.

A taxi drives through floodwaters on Bray Street. Photo: Tim Jarrett
About 9am Coffs Harbour SES issued a warning to drivers that Bray Street was closed between both ends of Taloumbi road and Council trucks were on site diverting traffic around the flooded creek crossing.

That didn't stop close to ten drivers in a matter of minutes choosing to ignore the detour and drive head on into the creek, with a taxi and a Hyundai Getz among them.

READ MORE: Coffs Harbour floods through the years

On several occasions it looked like a car might get stuck, with their respective engines giving off unusual sounds.

Council close off Bray St. Photo: Tim Jarrett
A Volkswagen hatchback spewed white smoke out of its exhaust for almost 200 metres up Bray Street as the engine thanked the driver for taking it through deep water.

SES continue to warn drivers of the perils of driving into floodwaters, particularly as obstacles or wash outs could be present yet unable to be seen.

