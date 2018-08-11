Menu
Login

Footage of Oakey dangerous driving
News

TERRIFYING: Trio filmed swerving into oncoming traffic

11th Aug 2018 5:47 PM

POLICE have released dashcam footage of a stolen car swerving into oncoming traffic that eventually resulted in the arrests of three Toowoomba people.

In the footage, the grey Volkswagen hatchback is seen driving along a rural road near Oakey and moving into oncoming traffic to try to cause a collision.

This happens over several occasions in the video, as the car even evades a police car that has blocked its path.

Police will allege in court on Monday that the car was stolen from a Harristown street on August 9, before being spotted on several occasions yesterday around Oakey, Bowenville and Biddeston.

Police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device about 3.25pm on Oakey Crosshill Rd to stop the car.

Two Newtown men and a Glenvale woman have been charged with a litany of offences, including stealing, burglary, obstructing police, wilful damage, unlicensed driving, dangerous driving and unlawful use of a vehicle.

They will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Monday.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Related Items

oakey queensland police service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners