Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Wooli Road falls away due to fast flowing water
News

WATCH: Chaos as roads fall away to flood water

Adam Hourigan
23rd Mar 2021 7:48 PM | Updated: 24th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Video of an astonishing road collapse near Wooli shows almost half the road missing with water gushing through the area.

The piece of collapsed road is near the Wooli hotel and sits next to a large drain, which has an enormous flow of water coming through it due to torrential rain in the area over the last few days.

Barricades have been established around the slip, and council will aim to inspect the area over the coming days as water subsides to allow access.

The piece of the Wooli Road that has collapsed due to the large amount of water flowing from recent torrential rain. Photo: Nikki Voss Media.
The piece of the Wooli Road that has collapsed due to the large amount of water flowing from recent torrential rain. Photo: Nikki Voss Media.

Residents have taken to social media angry that the area has been damaged for what they say is more than a year, and hasn't been adequately repaired.

Meantime, Live Traffic NSW is reporting the Lawrence road is closed due to a landslip on the Maclean side of the river.

There are available diversions around the landslip, though the Bluff Point Ferry is still unavailable due to the flooding conditions in the river.

Image from Live Traffic showing the location of a landslip near Lawrence, and the closed Bluff Point Ferry.
Image from Live Traffic showing the location of a landslip near Lawrence, and the closed Bluff Point Ferry.

Road networks throughout the Clarence have been heavily damaged, and for more information on local road closures visit MyRoadinfo

Originally published as WATCH: Chaos as roads fall away to flood water

More Stories

clarence flood clarence flood 2021 coastal views editors picks lawrence wooli
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: How much rain has fallen in your area in 3 days

        Premium Content Full list: How much rain has fallen in your area in 3 days

        News Data from BOM shows the different situations recorded in the zone, with rainfall data by river area.

        WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        Premium Content WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        News Minor flooding is still impacting the region and more rain is on the way

        Volunteers help with flood rescues across the region

        Premium Content Volunteers help with flood rescues across the region

        News Emergency services are dealing with a constant stream of calls for help as heavy...

        VITAL INFO: Road closures and latest flood warnings

        VITAL INFO: Road closures and latest flood warnings

        News Minor flood warning still in place, and lots of roads are closed