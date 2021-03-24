WATCH: Chaos as roads fall away to flood water

Video of an astonishing road collapse near Wooli shows almost half the road missing with water gushing through the area.

The piece of collapsed road is near the Wooli hotel and sits next to a large drain, which has an enormous flow of water coming through it due to torrential rain in the area over the last few days.

Barricades have been established around the slip, and council will aim to inspect the area over the coming days as water subsides to allow access.

The piece of the Wooli Road that has collapsed due to the large amount of water flowing from recent torrential rain. Photo: Nikki Voss Media.

Residents have taken to social media angry that the area has been damaged for what they say is more than a year, and hasn't been adequately repaired.

Meantime, Live Traffic NSW is reporting the Lawrence road is closed due to a landslip on the Maclean side of the river.

There are available diversions around the landslip, though the Bluff Point Ferry is still unavailable due to the flooding conditions in the river.

Image from Live Traffic showing the location of a landslip near Lawrence, and the closed Bluff Point Ferry.

Road networks throughout the Clarence have been heavily damaged, and for more information on local road closures visit MyRoadinfo

