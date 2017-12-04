WATCH: Carp cooked in three different ways

THE solution to our carp problem is simple: eat it.

Experts argue the freshwater fish is nutritious, full of protein and calcium, and, as attendees to The Lismore River Festival and Carp Muster found out on Saturday, it actually tastes pretty good.

Residents got to test-taste chef-prepared carp at Riverside Park as part of the inaugural event which promotes the environmental pest as a tasty addition to any menu.

On the day, Lismore City councillor Vanessa Elkins said carp is in the Wilsons, Upper Wilson and Richmond Rivers and is most plentiful in Cobaki and any sugar cane drains.

Chef Daniel Lange said these three carp recipes are a must to try for any resident who catches local carp in the rivers.

1. Classic Shallow fried/Bbq Carp

5-8 serves

500g Carp fillets(boneless)

150g Plain flour

2tbs Smoked paprika

1tbs Turmeric powder

2 Garlic cloves (sliced)

50-100mls Olive oil (or oil you prefer)

Salt and pepper

1tsp Capers to serve

1 lemon wedges to serve

Salsa verde:

100g Spinach( or kale)

1/2 lemon juiced

60mls olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp seeded mustard

Method: Mix carp with flour ,spices, garlic and seasoning. Heat up bbq add oil, fry 2 minutes each side or until done. Blend all ingredients for salsa verde and serve over fried carp.



2. Carp kebabs:

5- 8 serves

500g Carp fillets(small)

1 Spanish Onion

1/2 Capsicum

1/2 Zucchini

10 Cherry Tomatoes

5 Mushroom

5 Lemongrass(optional)

Marinade ;

100mls Sweet chilli sauce

5 mls fish sauce

10mls soy sauce

White pepper

Method :

Cut up vegetables same size, thread onto skewers, with fish, cover in marinade, leave for at least 20 minutes to soak up flavour. Grill on bbq on high for 4-5 minutes or until done.

3. Asian stir fry with carp

5- 8 serves

150-200g Carp small slices

6 Mushrooms (sliced)

1/2 Zucchini (sliced)

1 /4 Lemongrass

3 Garlic (sliced)

10cm Ginger(grated)

1/2 Capsicum (sliced)

1/4 Carrot (sliced)

1/2 Onion (sliced)

30mls Soy

60mls Oyster

30mls Sweet chilli

1/2 Lime juiced

200g Thick rice noodles (presoaked)

2 leaves of Basil;

60mls sesame oil

Method:

Heat up wok with sesame oil, fry onion, carrot, capsicum for 1-2 minutes, add ginger, garlic, zucchini and mushrooms for 1-2 minutes, add carp, all wet ingredients for the sauce and noodles, cook 1-3 minutes or until cooked then serve.

Fishcakes, with potato, roast vegetables, salad

5-8 serves

100g Fish grilled/flaked

500g Potatoes (mashed potato, leftover)

Leftover roast vegetables

4 sprigs parsley

1 egg

50- 100 grams plain flour

Crispy eshallots for garnish

Method:

Mix all ingredients together and shape into 4-5cm fish cakes, then coat in flour. Fry on grill or bbq in oil for 5-6 minutes or until cooked

Optional Salad to complement fish cakes

50g Spinach baby

10 Cherry tomatoes

20g Picked carrots(optional)

1 Avocado(optional)

1 tbs Sessame seeds

1tbs Honey

2tbs Olive oil

1tbs Cider vinegar

Salt and pepper

Method:

Make dressing, with honey, oil, cider dressing and seasoning. Mix all other ingredients together. Add to fish cakes and lightly dress, then serve.