27°
News

WATCH: Brown snake trapped in a macadamia nut

An eastern brown snake.Photo Contributed
An eastern brown snake.Photo Contributed Contributed

TWO Northern Rivers wildlife rescuers have had a "once in a lifetime" encounter with a snake that was caught in a tricky situation.

Fauna Fetchers, Sophie and Bridget, regularly catch and relocate snakes, but this particular eastern brown was wearing a rather unusual fashion item ...  a macadamia nut.

The snake had somehow managed to slither through the nut, getting stuck along the way.

The girls said: "I probably won't see it again in my lifetime."

 

For more amazing wildlife capers, go to The Fauna Fetcher Facebook site.

Topics:  brown snake editors picks macadamia northern rivers environment the fauna fetcher

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Police honoured after a 'challenging year'

Police honoured after a 'challenging year'

IT'S a thankless task our women and men in blue embrace everyday: serving and protecting our community, stamping out crime and responding in times of crisis.

Man attacked by shark at Iluka

He reportedly drove himself to hospital.

Expert reveals how to get the best price for your home

ABOVE: Leading real estate expert Tom Panos with Regional General Manager, Northern NSW and Brisbane West, Rod Harris.

Oline and print media equal top sales result

Residents flee as fire burns dangerously close to homes

Members of Casino RFS Brigade helped out other local brigades to control a bushfire west of Rappville.

"I have evacuated. Fire only 100m from the back fence"

Local Partners