Watch Breath with Simon Baker and LeBa

STARS: Simon Baker, Samson Coulter and Ben Spence in a scene from the movie Breath.

JOIN LeBa Boardriders and Hollywood star Simon Baker for a special screening of his 2018 film Breath.

This Sunday, a bus will leave Hotel Lennox hotel at 6pm to transport audiences to the screening at Ballina Fair Cinemas.

Simon Baker will join audiences and, after the screening, he will conduct a live Q&A for the audience.

Breath was the adaptation of Tim Winton's award-winning 2009 book of the same name about surf culture in Australia in the 1970s.

This film was a pivotal project for the artist: he co-wrote the script with Winton and writer Gerard Lee, he plays Sando, but also directed the film.

Baker said to The Northern Star around the time the film was released that Breath portrays the inexplicable love for the sea all surfers feel, albeit with no words and with a series of surf sequences.

"This is not just a film about surf, and that is the mistake that most films about surf make, is that they are only about that and only a certain number of people are interested.

"This is a film about identity, and it happens to use that backdrop, that canvas and landscape, and by that I mean seascape, and part of being Australian essentially is that we are forged through our environment."

The event will raise funds for a charity and for Le Ba Boardriders.

For details and tickets visit eventbrite.com.au. $25.