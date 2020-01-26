Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Brawl Mackay Harbour
News

WATCH: 30 people brawl at Mackay Harbour

Rainee Shepperson
Melanie Whiting
26th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNKEN brawl involving more than 25 people broke out in Mackay last night.

The fight, which could be heard from streets away, began about 10.45pm outside the Breakwater Bar & Restaurant on Breakwater Access Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said six police units attended the scene of the incident after several calls from bar staff.

"We had reports of people loitering the streets," the spokeswoman said.

"There was about 25-30 people involved in the altercation but they all dispersed once police arrived."

Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.
Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.

The spokeswoman said police had to restrain one man who was later taken to hospital.

Police stayed to patrol the area but no further action was required.

alcohol alcohol fueled violence brawl editors picks mackay brawl mackay crime mackay harbour qps
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

        premium_icon Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

        News ONE of the concrete blocks at the Ballina breakwall has for many years been painted as a playing dice. What do you know about it?

        It was a long, bitter road to get to a peaceful place

        premium_icon It was a long, bitter road to get to a peaceful place

        News Australia Day will be a test for the new parkland

        Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        premium_icon Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        News FIFTH event at Lennox Head on Australia Day.

        'We're really sorry': Why popular pit-stop is closing

        premium_icon 'We're really sorry': Why popular pit-stop is closing

        Business The business has been an institution for locals and travellers alike