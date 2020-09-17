Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic crime scene images
Generic crime scene images
Crime

Warwick homicide probe: man, 54, dead after disturbance

Mark Furler
by
17th Sep 2020 5:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up after the death of a 54-year-old man in Warwick on Wednesday night.

Just before 6pm police responded to reports of a disturbance on Hope Street.

After arriving, officers located the Warwick man with a serious head wound. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks homicide warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hotel proposal had ‘greater aspirations than square metres’

        Premium Content Hotel proposal had ‘greater aspirations than square metres’

        Council News WHY a proposed $34 million hotel, function space won’t be approved.

        10 trucks, dozens of people needed to move whale

        Premium Content 10 trucks, dozens of people needed to move whale

        News AFTER dying in shallow waters at South Ballina last week, the 17m carcass was moved...

        FIERY FATAL: Police reveal identity of Iluka crash victim

        Premium Content FIERY FATAL: Police reveal identity of Iluka crash victim

        News The single-vehicle crash incinerated the driver on impact in what was described as...

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        News "The black watch that Theo was wearing wasn’t the one we thought"