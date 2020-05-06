Menu
King tides in Ballina in January 2018.
News

Warning: Salt water over roads, king tides forecast

Javier Encalada
6th May 2020 12:00 AM
BALLINA Shire Council has encouraged motorists to drive safely in the coming days as king tides may lead to minor flooding of local roads.

Where possible, motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways.

Motorists are reminded the tides will be occurring during the evenings, and that salt water may also affect maintenance of vehicle and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

• Tamar Street, Ballina

• Riverside Drive, West Ballina

• River Street, West Ballina

• Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina

• North Creek Road, North Ballina

• Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina

• Uralba Road, Uralba

• Old Bangalow Road, Tintenbar

• Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum

For road information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

ballina ballina shire council king tides northern rivers council news northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

