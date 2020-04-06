Menu
QLD_CP_NEWS_BOOTCAMP_30MAR20
News

Warning on social distancing rules as region's tally hits 30

by Jack Lawrie
6th Apr 2020 8:53 AM
WITH no end to the coronavirus crisis in sight, Cairns residents have been warned staying indoors is the only way to speed up the return to normal.

The number of confirmed cases went up by two in the Far North over the weekend, bringing the total to 30.

Queensland had nine new cases confirmed yesterday, bringing the state total to 907.

Contact tracing is under way for the new cases, and Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Member for Cairns Michael Healy said the two Cairns cases were both from the Cairns Regional Council local government area and were showing only mild symptoms.

"The most important thing we remind everybody is the fact that the majority of cases are from overseas patients who travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," he said.

Member for Cairns Michael Healy PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
"We've had relatively good numbers across the state this weekend, but it's important to remember that numbers can vary day by day and everyone has to play their part."

Yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned Queenslanders she'd "shut down" markets if social distancing measures were not followed "immediately".

Echoing the Premier's sentiments, Mr Healy said that while the streets of Cairns had been getting quieter, there was still much more that could be done.

"I drive around the city every night; I go for bike rides. I still see groups of people out socialising in groups," he said.

 

"I'm really proud of the way things are being done by the majority, but we need to address particular cohorts still causing issues.

"This will go on for several weeks, so we need to ensure we kill this thing before we get back to normal.

"The sooner everyone complies, the sooner we can return to normal life."

Queensland Health is urging anyone who meets the criteria for testing to contact a doctor immediately.

 

A person is eligible for testing if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and in the last 14 days have been in close contact with a confirmed case, or been overseas, including on a cruise.

Testing is also possible for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms and work in vulnerable settings such as healthcare, aged or residential care, military, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools, live in an area where an outbreak has occurred, or live in an indigenous community.

Originally published as Warning on social distancing rules as FNQ tally hits 30

